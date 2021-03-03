A suspect was arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle during a police pursuit in Fontana on March 1, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 7:30 p.m., officers located the stolen vehicle in the area of Citrus Avenue and Foothill Boulevard. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver immediately fled in an eastern direction. The vehicle collided into an Edison pole at Alder Avenue and Foothill Boulevard.
After the collision, a firearm was located in the vehicle along with methamphetamine, according to Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
The driver was arrested on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and failure to yield for police vehicles.
