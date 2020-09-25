A man was arrested after an early-morning standoff at a home in Fontana on Sept. 24, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 1:15 a.m., the Fontana P.D. received a call from a female stating that she needed police assistance. A struggle was heard over the line and the phone disconnected, said Fontana P.D. Public Information Officer Kevin Anderson.
Officers arrived at the home and through investigation determined that the male suspect in the case, Anthony Ordonez, 27, said he was not coming out and possibly holding the female victim and others hostage, Anderson said.
"The female victim came out of the location and was a victim of domestic violence and possibly sexual assault," Anderson said.
Through negotiations with the SWAT team, the suspect surrendered and was placed under arrest without incident, Anderson said.
