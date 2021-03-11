A former city and school district employee was arrested after allegations of sexual assault against a minor were made, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The assaults were alleged to have occurred about 10 years ago, police said in a news release on March 11.
During the investigation, it was learned that Aaron Barba, 28, was a former employee of the Fontana Unified School District. He worked as an online tutor for college bound students and did not have any known direct contact with students.
Barba was an employee with the Fontana Community Services Department since March of 2019 and worked with the after school programs at Alder Middle School. However, Barba is no longer an employee with the City of Fontana.
At this time, police believe that none of the alleged assaults are related to Barba’s employment with the school district or the city; however, if any persons have any information regarding alleged inappropriate behavior by Barba, they are urged to contact the Fontana P.D. at (909) 350-7740.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.