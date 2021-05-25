A suspect was arrested after he allegedly tried to punch a deputy from the Fontana Sheriff's Station during a foot pursuit on May 24, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At about 12:26 p.m., deputies responded to a vehicle burglary in progress in the 18600 block of 6th Street in unincorporated Bloomington.
The reporting party told dispatch that the suspect, later found to be 24-year-old Rigoberto Vasquez, was allegedly high on drugs, screamed, tried to attack people, and broke into a vehicle. Vasquez was gone upon the first deputy’s arrival.
Shortly thereafter, Vasquez returned, armed with a rock, and allegedly threw it through the window of a vehicle.
Vasquez ran from deputies who told him to stop and followed him for more than a half mile. They eventually came to the intersection of Cedar Avenue and 6th Street, where Vasquez entered the roadway and, as deputies closed in, he ran away from them.
A short foot pursuit ensued, during which Vasquez suddenly stopped and allegedly tried to punch a deputy. After a struggle, Vasquez was subsequently arrested.
One of the involved deputies suffered a minor injury, was treated by paramedics, and later evaluated at a local medical facility.
Vasquez was found to have several outstanding warrants for his arrest. After a medical evaluation, Vasquez was booked into West Valley Detention Center for his warrants and for violence/threat of violence toward an executive officer.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
