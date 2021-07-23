A suspect was arrested after his vehicle crashed into two vehicles in an early-morning incident on July 23.
The collision occurred on Merrill Avenue, just east of Locust Avenue, in eastern Fontana.
When officers arrived, they were told the suspect was running westbound on Merrill. Officers were able to locate the man and bring him back to the scene.
The incident involved two Ford Explorers and a Ford F-150 pickup.
There were no reports of injuries.
