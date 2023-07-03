A suspect was arrested on multiple charges after an hours-long standoff in Fontana on July 2, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 1:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 7600 block of Citrus Avenue, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
An anonymous person called police after receiving Facebook messages from the victim, saying her boyfriend was holding her against her will and was threatening to kill her. The victim was no longer responding to communication, and a welfare check was requested.
At the residence, officers were told by family members that both the victim and suspect, identified as 37-year-old Esteban Caudillo, were in a back bedroom.
The Inland Valley SWAT team responded and attempted contact with Caudillo. He refused to cooperate, police said. Caudillo remained barricaded and refused to allow the victim to leave for several hours.
Finally, after the lengthy standoff and negotiations, the victim exited the room, followed by Caudillo. The victim had extensive injuries from physical abuse, police said.
During a search of Caudillo's room, two handguns, upper for AR-15, ammunition, and a possible grenade were located inside, Romero said.
The San Bernardino County Sheriffs' Bomb Squad responded and took possession of the possible explosive device.
Caudillo was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
Citrus Avenue was shut down north and south between San Jacinto and Miller avenues for several hours during the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.