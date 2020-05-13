A suspect was arrested after igniting a small fire at a school in Fontana, according to the Fontana Unified School District School Police Department.
Officers responded to the closed school in regard to a suspicious person starting a fire, the School Police said in a Facebook post on May 13.
The suspect was taken into custody without incident and was later booked at West Valley Detention Center on multiple charges.
The San Bernardino County Fire Department extinguished the fire and there was minimal damage. The school was not identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.