A suspect was arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase that started in Fontana and ended when he crashed the vehicle in San Bernardino, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Sept. 15 at about 6:22 p.m., officers located a silver Chevrolet Cruze that was stolen earlier in the day, said Public Information Officer Steven Reed.
The officers followed the Cruze eastbound on the Interstate 10 Freeway and tried to wait for additional units and the 40King helicopter prior to attempting a stop. In the meantime, the motorist began driving fast and erratically.
Units pursued the vehicle throughout Colton and into the west end of San Bernardino.
The driver, Jeremy Salkey, 26, crashed into a parked vehicle and gave up, Reed said. He was arrested and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
