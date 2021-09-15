A suspect was arrested following a lengthy standoff in Fontana on Wednesday, Sept. 15, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:36 p.m., police received a 911 call from a female victim advising a male acquaintance pointed a rifle at her while inside an apartment on the 8900 block of Fontana Avenue. The female victim was able to leave the apartment without any injuries.
The suspect, a 33-year-old man, initially refused to come outside, and so officers shut down surrounding streets and placed nearby Date Elementary School on temporary lockdown.
Later in the afternoon, at the end of the standoff, officers were able to take the suspect into custody. He was booked into West Valley Detention Center without incident.
A rifle was recovered at the scene, said Fontana Police Officer Daniel Romero.
