A suspect was arrested after a pursuit on Dec. 9, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 8:53 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations. The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Javier Mora, failed to yield and led officers in a pursuit through Fontana and into Rialto.
Officers performed a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver and ended the pursuit in front of 1400 N. Riverside Avenue, according to Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Mora was arrested and taken to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being booked at West Valley Detention Center, Romero said.
