A suspect was arrested at the end of a pursuit which started in Fontana and ended in Rialto, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On March 24 at about 9:51 p.m., officers attempted to stop a red Mercedes for vehicle code violations. The driver failed to pull over, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit went up to the eastbound Route 210 Freeway, where officers lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The Mercedes exited the freeway at Ayala Avenue in Rialto and was involved in a hit-and-run collision. Then Rialto Police Department officers located the vehicle and also became involved in a pursuit.
The driver, later identified as Damondre Gibson, 20, foot bailed at an apartment complex and was arrested by the Rialto P.D. a short time later.
Gibson was booked at West Valley Detention Center by the Rialto P.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.