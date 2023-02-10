One suspect was arrested after a shooting incident in Fontana on Feb. 9, but no injuries were reported, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 5 p.m., police received calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred in the parking lot of the Stater Bros. market in the 18000 block of Arrow Boulevard in the eastern area of the city.
Officers immediately arrived on the scene and detained numerous subjects, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The P.D.'s Gang Unit took over the investigation and arrested 18-year-old Michael Gutierrez, an alleged gang member, in connection with the shooting.
Victims and witnesses positively identified the suspect at the scene. The firearm used was also located and recovered, Romero said.
No persons with injuries were found at the time of the call.
Investigators were continuing to follow up on additional leads in an attempt to identify more suspects, Romero said.
