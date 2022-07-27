A suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle in Fontana was later taken into custody while attempting to flee on the Interstate 10 Freeway after stealing another vehicle on the night of July 26, authorities said.
The wild incident began at about 7:54 p.m., when Fontana Police Department officers located a stolen 2021 Jeep Compass traveling west on Slover Avenue from Citrus Avenue, said Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, but the pursuit was terminated once the driver entered the I-10 freeway.
However, a short time later, another officer located the stolen vehicle and initiated a pursuit traveling west on Arrow Boulevard toward the Interstate 15 Freeway.
The suspect traveled down city streets and eventually entered the I-10 Freeway, traveling westbound dangerously on the shoulder for eastbound traffic.
The Fontana P.D.’s pursuit was terminated, but officers maintained a visual, Romero said.
The vehicle crashed as it approached Vineyard Avenue in Ontario. Officers quickly apprehended a female passenger who fled on foot on the freeway.
Meanwhile, the driver ran north across the freeway, where he carjacked a Caltrans contractor truck with a trailer attached. The pursuit was turned over to the Ontario Police Department.
TV footage showed sparks flying behind the trailer as the suspect continued to flee.
The chase ended in Pomona, when a police vehicle pinned the truck against the center divider. The suspect got out of the truck and tried to run away but was captured by a police dog and then arrested at about 9:30 p.m.
