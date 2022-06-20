A man was arrested at the end of a pursuit in Fontana on June 17, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 9:28 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle speeding in the area of Valley Boulevard and Catawba Avenue. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and the driver initially yielded but then took off. A pursuit was initiated throughout the city, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The vehicle eluded police in the area of San Bernardino and Briarwood avenues, and due to safety concerns, the officer terminated the pursuit, Romero said.
But a short time later, residents called to report the vehicle had been abandoned in a driveway, and the driver had fled north on foot. Officers immediately set up a perimeter.
During the search, a perimeter officer observed a white Honda park in a driveway just north of the search team and pick up a passenger.
Officers stopped the vehicle in the area of San Bernardino and Juniper avenues. The back seat passenger matched the description of the pursuit suspect.
The suspect got out of the vehicle and was cooperative for a moment. However, the suspect allegedly decided to become combative, and force was used to take him into custody, Romero said.
The suspect, Phillip Pacheco, was identified at the scene by witnesses. Pacheco was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance before being booked at West Valley Detention Center, Romero said.
