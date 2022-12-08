A suspect was arrested following a vehicle pursuit which started in eastern Fontana in the early morning hours of Dec. 8, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 12:24 a.m., an officer attempted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in the area of Merrill and Alder avenues. The vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The driver continued to drive east to the area of Cedar and San Bernardino avenues, where a successful Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) was performed by police.
The driver, Victor Corral, 33, was taken into custody without further incident. He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
