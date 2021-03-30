A young man was arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On March 27, the victim called police and reported he was robbed at gunpoint in the area of San Bernardino and Juniper avenues, police said in a Facebook post.
The suspect, later identified as Luis Ceja, 21, ran eastbound on San Bernardino and was detained by officers a short time later.
Ceja was in possession of an item belonging to the victim, police said.
Ceja was taken into custody and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
