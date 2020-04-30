A suspect was arrested for allegedly stabbing a family member in Fontana on April 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Fontana Police Dispatch received a 911 call regarding a family disturbance in the 17700 block of Malaga Drive.
Officers responded and discovered the suspect, Pilar Rodriguez, 39, allegedly stabbed a family member during a heated argument.
The family member received non-life threatening wounds and was treated by San Bernardino County Fire/Medics on scene.
Pilar was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and booked at West Valley Detention Center.
