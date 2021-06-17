A suspect was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man who was causing a disturbance at the Fontana Metrolink Station on June 15, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 4:30 p.m., the victim was yelling and spitting at other patrons, and then he approached the suspect and started a fight.
The suspect pulled out a large knife and stabbed the victim in the right arm before fleeing the scene, said Fontana P.D. Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers arrived and used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding to the victim's arm. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The suspect was found in the nearby area with blood on his clothing. The victim and other witnesses positively identified him, Romero said.
The suspect was arrested and transported to West Valley Detention Center for booking.
