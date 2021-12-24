A suspect was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle owned by San Bernardino County, the Sheriff's Department said.
On Dec. 23 at 10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a suspicious person call in the area of Kimbark Avenue and Canon Street in the unincorporated county area of Devore. A witness reported that a male subject was in a San Bernardino County owned vehicle, had what appeared to be a firearm in his waistband, and was not dressed like he believed a county employee would be attired.
Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with Brian Gonzalez Cabrera, a 24-year-old Montclair resident, inside the vehicle. Deputies conducted an investigation and contacted the San Bernardino County Fleet Services Department and determined the vehicle had been stolen from one of their lots.
Cabrera, along with the vehicle and surrounding area, was searched but no firearm was ever located. Cabrera was arrested and booked at Central Detention Center jail on a charge of grand theft auto. The stolen county vehicle was recovered and released to a representative from Fleet Services.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Deputy F. Ancona at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department-Central Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
