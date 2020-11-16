A suspect was arrested on charges of drug sales and illegal possession of a firearm in Fontana on Nov. 11, according to the Fontana Police Department.
An officer stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations, and upon contact with the driver, a search of the car revealed several illegal items, police said in a Facebook post.
Inside the vehicle, officers found a loaded firearm (which was stolen), 1.6 pounds of methamphetamine, 7.2 oz of cocaine, and more than 300 narcotic pills, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.