A 25-year-old Bloomington man was arrested for having eight warrants, then he escaped from deputies, and then he was arrested once again on April 6, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 1:45 p.m., deputies from the Fontana Station continued their partnership with San Bernardino County Code Enforcement in relation to quality-of-life issues in the unincorporated area of Bloomington. Deputies and Code Enforcement Officers went to the area north of Interstate 10, east of Cedar Avenue, to contact several transients and clear debris from the area.
Deputies contacted several people, including Edward Saravia, and learned he had eight warrants for his arrest. The warrants were for drug offenses, and bail on one of the warrants was revoked by a judge.
At about 2:27 p.m., Saravia was arrested, but he immediately escaped from custody, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Additional deputies, Sheriff’s Aviation, Sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Division, the Rialto Police Department, and a tracking canine from Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area.
Deputies received 911 calls from the public which provided general information regarding the suspect’s possible location.
After a lengthy search, deputies found Saravia, and he again ran but was apprehended in a nearby residence. He was booked into Central Detention Center for his warrants and for the additional charge of escape from a peace officer.
“Deputies would like to thank the members of the public who called and reported their observations,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
