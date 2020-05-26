A suspect was arrested in Fontana after he was allegedly found to be in possession of several credit cards and stimulus checks that did not belong to him, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On May 23 at about 11:55 p.m., Deputy G. Jimenez of the Fontana Station conducted a traffic stop on a gray Infinity Sedan in the area of San Bernardino Avenue and Live Oak Avenue.
The deputy identified the passenger to be Robert Aid Jr., a 32-year-old resident of San Bernardino, and found that he was on active felony probation.
During the investigation, the deputy discovered the credit cards and stimulus checks.
Aid was released at the scene and a report will be forwarded to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review.
The victims of the stolen stimulus checks will be contacted and the checks will be released to them.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.
