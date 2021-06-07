A man who entered a front yard of a Bloomington residence was arrested on charges of felony vandalism, brandishing a firearm, and resisting a peace officer, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On June 5 at 2:31 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a subject with a gun in the 9700 block of Sandalwood Avenue in unincorporated Bloomington. The reporting party told dispatch the suspect, later found to be Eduardo Fonseca-Benitez, age 37, a transient who frequents Bloomington, had a gun, and ran from the location. Deputies arrived and began investigating the call.
At 2:54 p.m., deputies received a second call of a subject with a gun in the 9800 block of Linden Avenue, a short distance away from the Sandalwood location. The second reporting party told dispatch Fonseca-Benitez entered his residence with a gun and was hiding from the police.
Deputies were on scene almost immediately and encountered Fonseca-Benitez, who matched the description from the first call, in the front yard of a residence.
Fonseca-Benitez was possibly armed, acting erratically, and refused to comply with deputies, which forced them to use less than lethal force to arrest him, overcome his resistance, and protect the public, according to the Sheriff's Department. A firearm, later found to be a realistic-looking BB gun, was recovered where Fonseca-Benitez was found.
Through investigation, deputies learned that the suspect entered the yard with the gun, tried to hide from deputies, and scared the reporting party and several family members.
Fonseca-Benitez was later treated at a local hospital and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
