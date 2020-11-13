A suspect was arrested on charges of incident exposure and felony vandalism in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Oct. 21 at about 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shopping complex near Sierra Avenue and Sierra Lakes Parkway in the northern area of the city.
The female victim called to report her vehicle was vandalized and had major damage. More information came out during the investigation regarding the possible involvement of a man the female had an encounter with earlier in the morning.
The victim was in the parking lot when she noticed the man taking photographs of her from inside his vehicle. The victim walked toward the suspect's vehicle, a silver Toyota Prius, as he was taking photographs, when she noticed he was exposing himself. The victim ran away and left the area in a separate vehicle, leaving hers parked in the lot.
However, when she returned later on, her vehicle had been vandalized and had more than $4,000 worth of damage to it.
In the ensuing days, video surveillance was discovered and caught the suspect vandalizing the victim’s vehicle. Through investigation, Fontana detectives located the suspect and took him into custody on Nov. 11.
The suspect was identified as Artemio Verduzco, 34.
Persons who have any further information about this case or believe they may have been a victim are urged to contact Detective Chris Macias at cmacias@fontana.org.
