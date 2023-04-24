A traffic collision occurred in southern Fontana on April 23, and a suspect who allegedly attempted to flee was arrested on a DUI charge, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 6:17 p.m., officers responded to the area of Jurupa and Sierra avenues, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
The reporting party witnessed the driver flee from the crash on foot. After an extensive search, officers located the suspect about one-quarter mile away in the hills.
Witnesses positively identified Alejandro Oviedo, 31, as the suspect, Romero said. Oviedo was found to be allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and placed under arrest. He was already on probation for a prior DUI.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Kaiser Hospital for treatment.
Oviedo was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for a medical clearance before being booked at West Valley Detention Center.
