A suspect was arrested on firearm and drug charges in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Fontana officers, along with officers from the San Bernardino County Auto Theft Task Force, served a search warrant at a residence for a subject in possession of a stolen vehicle, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on June 29.
The search warrant revealed more than one pound of methamphetamine, a quarter ounce of cocaine, and prescription pills.
The subject was also armed with a firearm and is a convicted felon.
The suspect was already wanted for being in possession of a firearm while in possession of narcotics in a separate case.
