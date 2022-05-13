A suspect was arrested on several charges after he allegedly reacted angrily because he was not allowed to register a stolen vehicle in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On May 11 at about 3:18 p.m., a Bloomington Community deputy was flagged down regarding an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 18600 block of Valley Boulevard.
Two male suspects became upset when they couldn’t register a vehicle which was originally stolen from the city of Ontario. The suspects threatened to shoot the victim and attempted to steal a backpack from inside the business. As they left, the suspects broke the windows of several nearby vehicles and ransacked their interiors, the Sheriff’s Department said.
Both suspects fled in a gray BMW, and this information was provided to surrounding law enforcement agencies.
At about 5:38 p.m., officers from the Fontana Police Department located the initial stolen vehicle near the intersection of 7th Street and Linden Avenue in Bloomington. They detained Jonathan Barbosa, a 26-year-old resident of Colton.
The Bloomington Community deputy responded and identified Barbosa as one of the suspects allegedly involved in the initial robbery on Valley. The stolen vehicle was recovered by the Fontana P.D. and returned to its rightful owner.
Barbosa was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center on charges that included attempted robbery, criminal threats, burglary, and felony vandalism.
No information was provided by the Sheriff’s Department regarding the second suspect.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Fontana Sheriff’s Station at (909) 356-6767. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
