A suspect led officers on a pursuit in Fontana on Feb. 29, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 10:18 p.m., officers attempted to stop a blue Ford F55 for vehicle code violations at Cherry and Baseline avenues. A check of the license plate showed that the Ford was reported stolen.
The driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit, which ended in the area of Duncan Canyon and Lytle Creek avenues.
"The driver fled on foot while a couple of passengers stayed in the vehicle," said Fontana Officer Daniel Romero. "After an extensive search of the area, the driver was not located."
Police have been following up on leads to identify the driver.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.