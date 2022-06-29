A suspect driving a Ford F250, pulling an Airstream trailer, led police on a pursuit through three cities before being taken into custody on June 28, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 11:03 a.m., Fontana officers responded to the 15900 block of Serenade Lane in reference to a call of a court order violation in progress.
Suspect Ronald Lasswell allegedly vandalized his estranged wife's vehicle and tried to get into the residence. Lasswell had a confirmed domestic violence restraining order against him, listing him as the restrained party, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Officers located Lasswell driving in the area of Cherry and Baseline avenues and attempted to stop him, but he refused and a pursuit ensued, Romero said.
Lasswell led officers on a pursuit through Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland. His vehicle became disabled in Rancho Cucamonga, where he was not cooperative, Romero said.
Officers took Lasswell into custody after a less-lethal launcher was deployed, Romero said. The suspect was treated at San Antonio Hospital and later booked at West Valley Detention Center.
