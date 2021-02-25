A suspect living in a homeless encampment was arrested for allegedly shooting at a victim during an incident in Fontana earlier this month, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 9, officers were flagged down by a citizen in need of help, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Feb. 23.
The citizen informed the officer that someone known to him pointed a gun and shot at him. The victim was afraid from being shot at and provided information to identify the suspect.
The P.D.'s Multiple Enforcement Team (MET) was able to conduct follow up and find where the suspect lived.
The suspect, identified as Michael Leyerly, 39, was found to live in a large homeless encampment near the base of the mountain on the Rialto/Fontana border. Surveillance was conducted and the encampment was located, along with Leyerly.
Leyerly was observed leaving the encampment and arrested without incident. The firearm that was allegedly used in the crime was located in the suspect's vehicle, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.