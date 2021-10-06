Fontana deputies arrested a suspect who allegedly attempted to strike a victim with a pipe, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
On Oct. 5 at about 1:55 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance involving a man, who was possibly under the influence of drugs, allegedly hanging nude photographs on fences near children in the 9000 block of Carob Street in the unincorporated western area of Fontana. Deputies later identified the subject as Alberto Zamurio, a 39-year-old resident of Apple Valley.
When deputies arrived, they found Zamurio armed with a large plastic pipe and a beer bottle. Zamurio allegedly swung the pipe at a nearby male victim, who had to move to avoid being struck.
Zamurio allegedly refused to comply with commands, raised the pipe again, and walked away. Deputies kept a safe distance and continued to give Zamurio commands to drop the items. After he walked a short distance, he complied and was arrested without incident. The pipe was recovered as evidence.
Zamurio was booked at West Valley Detention Center on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.