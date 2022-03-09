A suspect who allegedly stole 82 cases of beer from a train car was arrested in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Graveyard officers were conducting extra patrol of train cars due to the large number of recent beer thefts, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 7. Officers located an open train car with Pacifico beer, indicating a theft may have just occurred.
During an area check, officers observed a dark green Chevy pickup truck leaving the location. A traffic stop was conducted, and the missing beer (worth approximately $2,400) was found in the bed of the truck.
The driver was arrested, and the stolen property was retrieved and released to Union Pacific Police.
