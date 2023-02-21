A suspect who allegedly stole mail from Fontana residents was arrested, according to the Fontana Police Department.
While on patrol, Officer Bermudez saw a truck that matched the description of a mail theft vehicle from a social media post the day before, police said in a Facebook message on Feb. 21.
A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was detained. The truck had a stolen license plate on it.
The officer located a large amount of stolen mail from the mail thefts in Fontana that had been previously reported.
The subject was also in possession of a loaded and unregistered firearm, police said.
