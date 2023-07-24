A suspect who had been driving a stolen vehicle was arrested after a foot chase on July 20, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At about 7:40 p.m., the Fontana P.D. helicopter (Eagle 1) successfully located the stolen vehicle, a gold Honda Civic, at the intersection of Sierra Avenue and Valley Boulevard, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
Eagle 1 then guided patrol officers to the exact location of the vehicle as it entered the Pep Boys parking lot at Juniper Avenue and Valley.
Upon the marked units' arrival at the parking lot, the driver promptly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.
Subsequently, officers established a perimeter, leading to the apprehension of the suspect, Oscar Martinez, 28, inside the Regency movie theater without any resistance.
It was discovered that Martinez was on parole, resulting in his arrest and booking at West Valley Detention Center.
