A suspect who led police on a pursuit was arrested after he crashed his vehicle in Fontana on March 8, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Just after midnight, a Fontana officer observed a black Mercedes driving at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Marlay and Mulberry avenues in the southwestern area of the city.
The officer attempted a traffic stop, and the Mercedes fled east on Marlay. The pursuit lasted for several blocks until the driver, Michael Martinez, 43, failed to negotiate a southbound turn onto Banana Avenue, striking the east curb, police said.
The wheels on the Mercedes became disabled, and so Martinez got out of the vehicle and fled on foot through several yards, police said. The officer gave chase and was able to apprehend Martinez without incident, police said.
Martinez was found to have a felony warrant for evading the police. As a result, Martinez was booked at West Valley Detention Center on new charges, including evading the police.
