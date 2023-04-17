A 20-year-old man was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed pursuit in Fontana in the early morning hours of April 16, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident began at about 12:17 a.m., when officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Grand Prix Court in reference to a domestic dispute. The suspect was inhaling nitrous oxide from a tank in his vehicle, police said.
Officers arrived and tried to contact the suspect in his vehicle, but he immediately fled and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit went south on Cherry Avenue, where the suspect reached speeds in excess of 90 mph and drove into opposing traffic. During the pursuit, he attempted to make a westbound turn onto Foothill Boulevard from Cherry and collided with a tow truck.
Then the vehicle continued westbound on Foothill until it became disabled at Banana Avenue, where the suspect refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle and continued to inhale nitrous oxide.
A K9 was deployed, and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. He was checked at the scene by San Bernardino County Fire / Paramedics and transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for medical clearance before being booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.