A suspect who was sought for allegedly stealing beer was hospitalized after slicing his throat following the end of a police pursuit in Fontana, according to the Fontana police Department.
On Jan. 7, officers were dispatched to the Shell gas station on the 3600 block of Sierra Avenue in the northern area of the city.
Upon arrival, officers located the suspect vehicle (a 2000 Chevy Silverado) leaving the location, said Fontana Public Information Officer Daniel Romero. A traffic stop was attempted, the suspect failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued.
A Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) was performed and ended the pursuit on Cherry Avenue, north of Summit Avenue.
However, the driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old man, took a large butcher knife and sliced his throat. He refused to communicate with officers and refused all commands to exit the vehicle, Romero said.
Officers decided on a plan to get the knife away from the suspect and render medical aid to him.
The suspect had to be tased, which was effective, and officers were able to detain him without any further incident, Romero said.
The suspect was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center for treatment and was placed on a mental evaluation hold. Charges related to the beer theft and the pursuit will be sent to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
