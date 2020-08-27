Fontana Police Department officers arrested an armed suspect who destroyed property at a car sales lot in the city on Aug. 26, the P.D. said in a Facebook post.
Police received a call of an unknown man committing crimes at Pacific Auto Center on Valley Boulevard.
The suspect had broken into the sales office by smashing some windows, police said. At the sales office, he obtained keys to the vehicles on the lot.
As officers were arriving on scene, the suspect was driving around the lot, ramming into other vehicles, police said.
When officers went to contact the suspect, he got out of the vehicle and armed himself with a metal pole. He was yelling at officers and refused commands to lay on the ground, police said.
Police body worn camera footage released by the P.D. showed the suspect saying "Don't shoot me! I'll leave!"
An officer walked toward the man and replied, "Get on the ground!"
The officer deployed a Taser, which was effective in getting the suspect to drop the pole and fall to the ground, where he was handcuffed.
"I don't want to go to prison for life. You don't know what they were doing to me," the suspect told the officers, as seen on the body camera footage.
The suspect received medical treatment prior to being booked in at county jail, police said.
(The accompanying video was produced by the Fontana Police Department.)
