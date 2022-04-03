A suspect who allegedly had a loaded rifle in his vehicle led deputies on a pursuit in Fontana before being arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
On April 1 at about 11:15 p.m., Deputy Trigueros from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive patrol near Alder Avenue and San Bernardino Avenue in eastern Fontana when he noticed a late model red Ford Expedition directly in front of him driving recklessly.
Trigueros activated his emergency lights and siren and attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and fled in an effort to get away from the marked unit.
Additional units from the Fontana Sheriff's Station, with the assistance of Sheriff's Aviation 40 King, responded to assist in the vehicle pursuit.
The suspect, later identified as Angel Topete, a 31-year-old Hesperia resident, fled from deputies and drove through Fontana city streets without regard for public safety, the Sheriff's Department said.
Topete briefly entered Interstate 10 westbound from Cedar Avenue to Citrus Avenue, then exited the freeway and yielded to marked units. Deputies conducted a high risk, felony traffic stop on the vehicle where Topete was taken into custody without further incident.
Deputies searched the vehicle and discovered Topete had an illegal assault rifle (AR-15 type) with a loaded high capacity magazine on the passenger side within his reach. The assault rifle did not contain a serial number and is known as a ghost gun.
Deputies also discovered the rifle had been fired from the interior of the vehicle through the windshield at an unknown intended target. Local hospitals were advised to notify investigators from the Fontana Sheriff's Station about any related gunshot victims.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact investigators at the Fontana Sheriff's Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or may leave information at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.