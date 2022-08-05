Two suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing about $20,000 worth of tools from a distribution center in southern Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
After the burglary was reported last week, the suspects were seen on video surveillance cutting the rollup door open and taking the tools, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Aug. 5.
Later in the week, the stolen items were found on the OfferUp site for sale. Police were contacted by the business and the Rapid Response Team took over the investigation.
A deal was set up to purchase some of the tools by undercover officers. The suspects were later detained and a search warrant was served at their residence.
As a result, the stolen property was located, along with narcotics and several illegal guns. The victims' stolen property was returned.
