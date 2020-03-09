Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a series of burglaries at nail salons in local cities, including Rancho Cucamonga, Fontana, and San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Monique Butler, 31, and Kunnary Tan, 23, both of San Bernardino, were booked at West Valley Detention Center on March 5. Detectives successfully obtained a bail enhancement and the suspects remained in custody without bail.
Since Jan. 23, several nail salons were burglarized by what appeared to be the same suspects in a silver Dodge Magnum. In each of the cases, the suspects grabbed a rock and smashed a front glass window and made entry. The suspects rummaged through the business and stole items such as nail dryers, gel machines, Beats headphones and several various articles belonging to the business.
Detectives from the Rancho Cucamonga Station began their investigation and obtained a license plate for the vehicle used in the burglaries.
On March 5 at about 2:30 a.m., deputies from the Sheriff’s Central Station located the vehicle in San Bernardino and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle was occupied by three subjects and contained items linked to another nail salon burglary in Highland.
Upon further investigation, it was determined the three subjects in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop were not involved in the burglaries in Rancho Cucamonga. The driver of the vehicle borrowed the car from an acquaintance. The vehicle registration was issued to Butler, who matched the description of one of the suspects in the nail salon thefts in Rancho Cucamonga.
Deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station and the Highland Station served a search warrant at Butler’s residence in San Bernardino and located the stolen property from the Rancho Cucamonga burglaries.
Deputies also located the second suspect, identified as Kunnary Tan, in the home at the time they served the search warrant.
Butler and Tan were taken to the Rancho Cucamonga Station and interviewed. Upon the conclusion of the interview, detectives linked them both to seven nail salon burglaries in Rancho Cucamonga and also connected them to additional burglaries in Fontana and San Bernardino.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Rancho Cucamonga Sheriff’s Station. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information at www.wetip.com.
