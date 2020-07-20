Suspects are being sought after a shooting incident took place in Fontana on July 19, according to the Fontana Police Department.
No persons were injured during the incident, which took place near the intersection of Foothill and Tokay avenues at about 5 p.m.
Police said there was some type of dispute between persons in two vehicles, and shots were fired at the victim's vehicle, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles.
The suspects got out of their car and ran through a nearby supermarket parking lot, and they were not immediately located.
The incident remains under investigation.
