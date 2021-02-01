Two suspects were arrested for allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles in the Fontana Unified School District vehicle lot, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Jan. 31 at about 3:20 a.m., Fontana P.D. officers were dispatched to 9826 Citrus Avenue, where the Fontana School Police Department saw subjects on camera in the yard. The subjects were near the vehicles and underneath them, said Fontana P.D. Officer Kevin Anderson.
The P.D. officers arrived quickly and were able to stop the suspects before any theft took place.
Both suspects were booked at West Valley Detention Center on charges of attempted grand theft.
