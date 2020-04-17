Two Fontana men were arrested on commercial burglary charges on April 16, but they were immediately released from custody because of a statewide emergency order which set bail at $0 for many lower-level offenses, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
At 2:37 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 12300 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga after receiving a report of suspicious circumstances. The location is a vacant building in the process of becoming a new restaurant, Texas De Brazil.
A witness observed two men take copper piping and propane tanks from within the building and load it into a blue Honda truck, and the witness was able to provide the license plate. The suspect vehicle left the area before deputies arrived.
Through investigation, deputies learned the vehicle was last seen in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Cherry Avenue in Fontana. Deputies quickly responded to the nearest recycling center in Fontana, where the suspect vehicle was located.
Both suspects, identified as Jose Arredondo, 30, and Martin Lozier, 32, were in the process of getting paid for the stolen copper, the Sheriff's Department said. Deputies were able to take them both into custody without incident.
The witness positively identified Arredondo and Lozier as the suspects who allegedly stole copper piping and propane tanks from within the business.
In compliance with the statewide emergency bail schedule (issued by the California Judicial Council in an attempt to reduce the inmate population and limit the spread of the coronavirus), bail for most misdemeanor and felony offenses must be set at $0. Because of this criteria, Arredondo and Lozier were booked into West Valley Detention Center and released from custody following the booking process.
In a video announcement, County Sheriff John McMahon spoke out against the $0 bail order.
"The change to $0 bail for arrestees dramatically compromises our community's sense of safety and well-being," McMahon said. "It is our moral and ethical obligation to voice opposition to the unwarranted release of these inmates under the $0 bail criteria."
McMahon's video message can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z5hgptcGoX0
