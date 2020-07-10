Two crime suspects were arrested in Fontana on July 9, according to a Facebook post by the Fontana Police Department.
At 8:08 a.m., officers were in the area of Arrow Boulevard and Alder Avenue when they located a vehicle that was allegedly used to commit crimes in a neighboring city, police said.
Fontana officers conducted a felony traffic stop and detained both occupants who were in the vehicle.
The primary agency shortly arrived on scene and took over the investigation.
"Thank you to our officers for their swift action to help prevent any further incidents," the P.D. said on Facebook.
