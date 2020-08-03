Police investigated a suspicious package that was left in back of the Fontana Police Department building on the morning of Aug. 3.
The package was found at about 9:30 a.m. in the P.D.'s Seville Avenue parking lot, according to Officer Rich Guerrero.
The Bomb Squad was brought in to determine the nature of the package. The item was deemed safe and posed no threat, police said.
