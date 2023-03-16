The Third Annual Taste of Soul event drew a capacity crowd of more than 200 attendees at the Fontana Community Senior Center last month.
Several persons were honored during the event, which was sponsored by POSSE (Positive Outstanding Seniors Socializing Everywhere), the Exchange Club of Fontana, and the City of Fontana.
The honorees included:
• Pastor Samuel Dawkins, West Side Baptist Church
• Vernall Townsend, Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana, NAACP, and Fontana Rialto Pastors United
• Pastor Chuck Singleton, Loveland Church
• Theodore Wilford, POSSE club volunteer
• Felix Jones, Almeria Middle School principal
• Dexter Wesley, POSSE club volunteer
• R. Dale Evans, Sr., Exchange Club of Fontana president
In addition, Bishop Emory James of Ephesians New Testament Church received the Community Hero Award.
The event was coordinated by Rachel Everage.
