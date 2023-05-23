For Fontana A.B. Miller High School valedictorian Vanessa Taylor, the sky’s the limit.
Taylor, who has been involved in the Upward Bound program at Miller, will be majoring in aerospace engineering at UCLA this fall after receiving a prestigious Gates Millennium Scholarship. The scholarship will pay for her entire college education.
She was pleased to gain her school’s highest honor in the Class of 2023 during the senior awards ceremony on May 22.
Taylor was devoted to her studies throughout her years as a Rebel, compiling a grade point average of 4.6, but she also found time to participate on the girls’ basketball and cross country teams. Plus, she was a member of the Student Leadership Committee.
----- ALSO AT MILLER, Lindsay Carlos Flores was named the salutatorian with a 4.5 GPA.
Flores was involved in the AVID program all four years and was the AVID class officer. She also belonged to the AP Bio Club and CSF.
She will be studying bio engineering at UC Riverside, becoming the first member of her family to attend college.
The Miller commencement will be held May 24 at Toyota Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.