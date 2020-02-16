Students from Etiwanda and Kaiser high schools performed very well in the 2020 San Bernardino County Academic Decathlon competition recently.
Etiwanda took third place overall in the 37th annual county event and qualified for the state competition, which will be held March 27-28 in Sacramento.
The Redlands (White) team took first place with 45,395 points, followed by Rancho Cucamonga (Purple) with 44,463.1 points. Etiwanda acquired 42,173.2 points to overcome fourth-place Chaffey's 41.860.1 points.
Kaiser took eighth place in the competition, which featured 43 teams representing 25 high schools. Kaiser's team has steadily improved in recent years.
Teams, as well as about 330 individuals who participated in the competition, were recognized with certificates, trophies and gold, silver or bronze medals at an awards ceremony that was held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Ontario.
The academic competition took place on two consecutive Saturdays on Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 at Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga. The scholastic contest pitted students against one another in 10 subject areas.
Teams were composed of nine students, three each from grade point average categories of "A" (Honors), "B" (Scholastic) and "C" (Varsity). There were written tests in the areas of math, economics, science, language/literature, music, art and social science. Students also wrote an essay, faced a panel of interviewers and gave impromptu and prepared speeches.
----- INDIVIDUAL WINNERS FOR ETIWANDA WERE:
• Arabella Bautista, who achieved six gold medals and one silver medal;
• Pamela Maicot, who had two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals;
• Elijah Kirksey, who had one gold and three silver medals;
• Sabrina Musharbash, who had one silver and one bronze medal;
• Connor Pittmon, who had one gold medal;
• Rene Arroyo, who had one bronze medal;
• Melissa Torres, who had one bronze medal.
----- INDIVIDUAL WINNERS FOR KAISER WERE:
• McKenzie Day, who had one gold and one bronze medal;
• Jacob Orozco, who had one gold and one bronze medal;
• Michael Hernandez, who had one gold medal;
• David Aguilar, who had one bronze medal;
• Amanda Zierden, who had one bronze medal.
