The 2022 Teen Leadership Summit (TLS) will be held on Saturday, March 19.
This free event, which is coordinated by the Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Summit High School, 15551 Summit Avenue.
Preparing for college, building healthy relationships, and social media’s role in teen culture are just a few of the topics up for discussion at this year’s event, which is designed for 6th through 12th grade students and their parents.
The first 100 people who register will receive a free giveaway. To register, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.